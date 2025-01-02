Missouri's hands free cellphone law is now being fully enforced

Officially starting Jan. 1, 2025 drivers in Missouri can be cited and fined for distracted driving.

The hands free law (RSMo. 304.822) prohibits hand-held cell phone use while driving. This includes holding, typing and scrolling. Other prohibited use include, and are not limited to, making video calls or FaceTiming, manually dialing a phone number, texting, browsing the Internet, watching videos, making photos or videos, and playing games

The law took effect a year ago and was signed in August 2023. It included a 16-month grace period that is now over.

"It is illegal to hold or support a cell phone or an electronic communication device in your hand, lap, or other parts of the body while driving on Missouri roads," according to a AAA news release. "In most cases, functions that cannot be activated, deactivated, or initiated with a single swipe or touch, are in violation."

However, drivers are still allowed to use hands-free devices, navigate with a GPS, play music, listen to podcasts, etc.

"You can still use your phone for things like navigation, music, you can connect it to your car's Bluetooth or Bluetooth headset to make phone calls," said Nick Chabarria, AAA Public Affairs Specialist. "You can still do some of those things, the easiest way to do that is getting a dash mount for your phone."

Penalties depends on the severity of the infraction. For a first conviction, the fine might go up to $150, for a second conviction, the fine can go up to $250. Three or more conviction can result in up to a $500 fine. If the violation causes a serious injury crash, a driver can received up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail. Finally, if the violation leads to a fatal crash, the driver risks up to seven years in prison.

The ultimate goal of the law is to reduce roadway deaths in Missouri. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2023 in Missouri 4,291 people were injured and 116 were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics' (CMT) announced after a data analysis that "Missouri's Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law has prevented over 1,000 crashes since it began on Aug. 28, 2023. In the one year since the law took effect, Missouri has reduced distracted driving by 5.1% helping avoid 660 injuries, 5 fatalities, and $22 million in economic damages."

“We are encouraged to see that Missouri’s hands-free law is already having a positive impact and saving lives on our roads even prior to full enforcement,” said Angela Nelson, AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations. “It is going to take a commitment from all of us to put our phones down and silent notifications while driving to continue to see life-saving results.”

A new website launched by the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety provides information to drivers to better understand the hands-free law. For more information, drivers can visit: www.savemolives.com/mcrs/hands-free-law

