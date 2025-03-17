Nortian Foodtech to establish manufacturing facility in St. Joseph

Nortian Foodtech, an innovative food manufacturer, announced plans to establish its first U.S. facility in St. Joseph, investing more than $22.2 million and creating 138 new jobs, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The company will construct a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility dedicated to producing high-quality, food-grade protein from meat by-products that would typically be discarded.

"We are proud Nortian Foodtech chose Missouri and St. Joseph for its first U.S. location," said Governor Mike Kehoe, in a release. "The company's decision to invest and grow in Missouri is testament to our strong manufacturing industry and skilled workforce."

St. Joseph, located in Buchanan County, was selected for its strategic advantages including access to raw materials, efficient logistics and competitive operating costs, according to company officials.

"St. Joseph is the ideal location for Nortian Foodtech's first U.S. facility," said Andre Albuquerque, founder and CEO of Nortian Foodtech, in a release. "This investment strengthens our mission to transform by-products into high-value food ingredients through cutting-edge technology."

The startup company focuses on sustainability and circular economy practices, aiming to revolutionize the food system by finding new sources of protein and encouraging better eating practices. The St. Joseph location will provide opportunities to partner with other food manufacturers in the region.

Gabriel Prats, founding partner and head of business development for Nortian Foodtech, said that "the strong support from the City, County, and State has been invaluable" in the company's decision to locate in St. Joseph.

The project has garnered support from local officials as well, who expressed their excitement for the economic impact the new firm would have for the region.

"Our community has continued to grow in the area of food and ingredients production for many years," said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale, in a release. "As Mayor, I am delighted to welcome our newest corporate citizen."

Nortian Foodtech will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a state initiative that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

The company is backed by leading financial and strategic investors from the U.S. and abroad, according to the release.

