Moberly Police Department plans for new officers and equipment

When fully staffed, the Moberly Police Department has 27 officers. Currently the department has 21 and new Chief of Police Bobby Calvert said officer recruitment and retention will be a priority as he takes on the leadership position.

“Sometimes we're working with 50% of our staff,” he said. “We still answer the calls and get the job done. It just may take a little bit longer.”

Staffing shortages have been an ongoing issue for the department, Calvert said.

Two years ago, the Moberly Police Department launched a cadet program that pays future officers a salary while they attend the police academy. Calvert said the city plans to have at least two recruits receive their schooling this fall.

Calvert had been serving as interim chief since late March when former Chief Troy Link retired. He was officially sworn in last week.

Funding for equipment and training

The Moberly Police Department is now eligible for state grants to pay for law enforcement training, equipment and technology.

Moberly is among many mid-Missouri communities including Columbia and Fulton that received a “Blue Shield” designation from Governor Mike Kehoe’s office.

The Missouri Blue Shield program awards money to departments that express commitment to reducing crime, making investments in public safety and developing collaborations with law enforcement agencies.

“We designed the Missouri Blue Shield Program to recognize communities that go above and beyond in creating a place where people want to live, work, and build their futures,” Kehoe said in a statement. “A Missouri Blue Shield designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of local governments across Missouri who are leading the way in making public safety a priority.”

Calvert said the opportunity for state money is especially helpful as the department has lost federal funding. Each year the city applies for a federal local block grant for equipment and regularly receives $5,000 - $10,000.

“We recently applied for some to replace our tactical helmets, which are getting to their expiration, end of life. We applied for that and was denied that,” he said. “So typically, that would be some funding that we would generally get which we didn't this time.”

The Missouri legislature approved the $10 million Gov. Kehoe requested for the Blue Shield program. More than 190 communities have received the designation so far, according to Mike O’Connell with the state’s Department of Public Safety.

O’Connell said the approved communities are able to apply for state funds in July and the money will be divided equally among accepted grant applicants.