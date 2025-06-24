Goods producers drive gains as Missouri employers add 3,700 jobs in May

Missouri employers added 3,700 nonfarm payroll jobs in the month of May, according to a report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released Wednesday. The state unemployment rate rose to 4% for the month from 3.9% in April.

Goods-producing industries were among the most successful in adding jobs in May, registering an increase of 3,200 jobs. Mining, logging and construction gained 2,200 jobs. Manufacturing tacked on 1,000 jobs.

Service-providing industries saw a net increase of 400 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 2,000 jobs, and leisure and hospitality grew by 1,300. Yet, 2,600 jobs were lost in professional and business services; 1,100 jobs were lost in information.

The public sector saw a net gain of 100 jobs. Local government experienced an addition of 2,000 jobs. However, 1,300 jobs were lost at the state level, and 600 were shed at the federal level.

Chart: Charlie Warner/Missouri Business Alert- created with datawrapper

Since May 2024, jobs increased by 10,900. The unemployment rate climbed by three-tenths of a point over that period, from 3.7% to 4.0%.

Industries experiencing gains from May 2024 to May 2025 included private education and health services; mining, logging and construction; and other services. They gained 17,600, 2,900 and 1,200 jobs, respectively.

Many industries experienced losses over that period. Professional and business services lost 4,800 jobs; leisure and hospitality lost 4,300; information lost 3,200.

Despite the recent cuts, government employment had a net increase of 5,200 jobs over the year. Local government added 4,600 jobs, and state government added 2,200 jobs. At the federal level, 1,600 jobs were lost.