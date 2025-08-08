Parks and Recreation seeks fee increases

Residents are likely to see fee increases for Columbia Parks and Recreation Department activities as soon as this fall.

Cost increases for popular recreation, like golf and swimming, were discussed Monday as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 city budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.

Columbia has a plethora of recreation opportunities at its various parks and indoor facilities. Targeted fee increases are needed to meet a rise in the state minimum wage and other operating expenses, said Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington.

During a Parks and Recreation presentation at this week’s City Council meeting, staff outlined the goals of the department and how it assesses fees.

The increase in fees will bring in an additional $200,000 to $250,000 in revenue next fiscal year, if approved, given that participation levels remain the same, according to the report.

The report said the increased revenue would cover material expenses, fuel and utilities, contract services and wages for park staff. The request comes as the state minimum wage increases to $15 per hour Jan. 1.

An example of an individual fee increase is the outdoor summer pool pass for youths, rising from $70 to $85. This fee has not changed since 2008, according to the report.

Several of the fees involve large group reservations of indoor facilities, the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park, or the pool intended for large groups at the Activity and Recreation Center.

A complete list of fee changes is listed on the council’s Aug. 4 agenda, available on the City of Columbia website.

Parks and Recreation sDepartment staff aim to reassess the fees on an annual basis.

“We typically try to do small incremental fee increases, periodically when necessary, instead of large chunk fees in increases to programs or facilities in what we are trying to do,” Huffington said.

A similar sentiment has been voiced recently across the city’s departments during the last few council meetings. Many fees have been recently reassessed, including water and electric rates, which are also increasing.

Certain fees, such as those for utilizing the city’s Armory Sports and Recreation Center, haven’t been reassessed since Fiscal Year 2012.

During the presentation, Parks and Recreation manager Cavelle Cole-Neal said that there are still scholarships and reduced-rate opportunities for low-income families.

“We do offer both youth and adult financial assistance,” Cole-Neal said. “It just requires an application process, and we have staff down at the Activity and Recreation Center that help facilitate that process for them.”

Parks and recreation has $50,000 set aside to offset the cost of scholarships.

At Monday’s meeting, Betsy Peters, Sixth Ward councilperson, asked why some of the fees were increasing at the rate being requested.

Parks and Recreation staff estimated that the new minimum wage bump for all part-time staff will immediately cost an additional $240,000.

Huffington said, “We analyze every facility, every program and every area, to see where we are at with fees. Is it reasonable? When was the last time it was increased?”

Peters asked whether the fees might deter people from using Parks and Recreation services: “Are you anticipating losing some of your participants due to these fee increases?”

Huffington replied, “We will be mindful of that, to see how that works out in terms of those rental fees and monitor how many uses we have.”

The individual fee increases would take effect at different points in the fiscal year.