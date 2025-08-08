© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than 2 months after his confirmation

Published August 8, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT
Billy Long speaks during a press conference before filing for election during the Missouri Senate primary on Tuesday morning in Jefferson City.
President Donald Trump has removed former U.S. Rep. Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation.

That's according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner.

The Senate confirmed Long with a 53-44 vote, despite concerns about his past work for a firm involved in a fraud-ridden tax break and campaign contributions he received after his nomination.

He has no background in tax administration.
