Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than 2 months after his confirmation

President Donald Trump has removed former U.S. Rep. Billy Long as IRS commissioner less than two months after his confirmation.

That's according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner.

The Senate confirmed Long with a 53-44 vote, despite concerns about his past work for a firm involved in a fraud-ridden tax break and campaign contributions he received after his nomination.

He has no background in tax administration.