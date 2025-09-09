Columbia city parking meters increase to go toward repairs

COLUMBIA — Columbia parking meter prices could be getting a spike for the first time since 2013.

The bump would cause prices to go up 40 cents, from 60 cents per hour to $1 per hour. Talks at last week's city council meeting were postponed after a request from The District, a collection of businesses in downtown Columbia.

A meeting between Columbia Public Works Department and The District was canceled in August causing Public Works Department to submit the proposal without ever consulting The District.

The department claims that lack of revenue over the past few fiscal years has hurt the departments ability to upgrade and repair their parking garages. For the 2025 fiscal year, the city made around $272,000 but the estimate needed to do repairs sits at $650,000.

According to Public Works Department spokesperson John Ogan, renovations include the parking garage at Fifth Street and Walnut Street, and the elevator in parking garage at Tenth Street and Cherry Street.

"It's incredibly important for the people that work downtown and to bring them in and run this by them first," Ogan said. "I completely understand their concerns, it happened rather quickly, and we'll have a meeting with them tomorrow."

The District and the city will be meeting Tuesday to discuss the proposal and next steps.