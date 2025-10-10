Local labor union rallies to protect MU employee speech

About 70 community members gathered Thursday evening to rally against UM System President Mun Choi’s recent comments on employee speech.

The demonstration in front of Jesse Hall came in response to Choi’s Sept. 16 email to university employees. The email stated that “if an employee’s speech can cause disruption such as workplace disharmony, impeded performance or impaired working relationships, the university’s interest in the efficiency of its operations may outweigh the employee’s rights of free expression.”

In the email, Choi also said speech that causes significant disruption “can be a basis for discipline or termination, even when it occurs off duty.”

Andrew Hutchinson, a representative for LiUNA Local 955 — the local labor union that organized the rally, said Choi’s message could be “critical.”

“This rally was about bringing attention to the concern that the university could terminate people for protected speech,” Hutchinson said.

He said the email could have an effect on workers who wish to speak about working conditions, pay or university policies.

“We’re asking President Choi to rescind his statement and allow folks to speak without fear of reprisal,” Hutchinson said.

Cathy Persinger, a custodian at Mizzou, spoke about the university’s messaging.

“I have heard ‘one Mizzou, one family’ for over 20 years,” Persinger said in her speech. “Where is the family part of it?”

Darrell Dillion, who also spoke at the rally, said university employees should be able to voice their opinions freely.