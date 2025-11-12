© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Short segment of Business Loop 70 to close Wednesday

KBIA | By Xavier Asher, Columbia Missourian
Published November 12, 2025 at 8:12 AM CST
A stretch of highways sitting under a blue sky.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
A short segment of Business Loop 70 will be closed for construction starting Wednesday and ending Nov. 26.

The loop will be closed between Hathman Place and Eastland Circle. The businesses along the stretch will remain accessible, but through traffic will need to use alternate routes, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow crews to construct a new roundabout to connect Business Loop 70 to eastbound Interstate 70. The roundabout is expected to be completed by Nov. 26, but the new lanes that will link Business Loop 70 to I-70 won't be completed until 2027, according to the release.

The work is part of the project that will eventually add a third lane of travel in each direction on I-70.

In order for construction to be completed safely, MoDOT advises that motorists who pass the site put their phones down, buckle up, obey traffic signs, slow down and move over in work zones.
