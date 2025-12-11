$14 million housing project converting an empty school in Moberly is nearly complete

MOBERLY — The former Moberly Junior High School is close to becoming affordable housing for people 55 and older.

The trend known as adaptive reuse turns old buildings into functional housing and is gaining momentum in the U.S. and in Missouri.

In 2020, the Northeast Community Action Corporation sought federal state tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission to get the funding necessary to convert the old junior high into affordable housing for older adults.

The project will be finished in the next few months, NECAC spokesperson Brent Engel said.

"I predict it will still be cold when we have the ribbon cut," Engel said.

On Dec. 3, an old high school in Fulton had its ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening as a housing complex for older adults.

Places like Moberly and Fulton are doing this for multiple reasons: Adaptive reuse offers a solution to combat the housings crisis, boost the downtown area and put empty buildings to good use.

Toward the end of 2024, the U.S. office vacancy rate hit 20.1% — the highest it’s been in 30 years, according to to BCgroup-inc.

The amount of empty buildings with no purpose and the need for affordable housing are rising issues.

The U.S. faces a pressing need to build 4.3 million new apartments by 2035, according to the National Multifamily Council's website.

The main portion of the old Moberly Junior High School building was created in 1930, and it was last used for classes in 1997.

Carol Gerhard attended Moberly Junior High from 1953 to 1955 and came back when she was older to substitute teach at the school for 44 years.

"I had a group of friends," Gerhard said, "and we went to elementary school all over town and we came together at the junior high"

She said her eight friends are scattered all over now but they still stay in touch.

"We've all been wondering, how in the world they could make apartments out of this, and I'm not sure that I still completely understand, but it's interesting to see," Gerhard said.

Before the renovations started, the building was sitting empty for more than 25 years.

The Moberly Junior High building is located at 101 N. Johnston St. After renovation, it will be called Tannehill Apartments.