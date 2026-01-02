Columbia Route K reopens as roundabout work nears final phase

West Route K south of Columbia has reopened to both eastbound and westbound traffic through a construction site following a monthslong closure for a new roundabout.

The road reopened Wednesday following the completion of work in phase three of construction of the roundabout at Route K and Old Plank Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.

Phase three included construction on the southeast portion of the roundabout, as well as pavement work needed to reconnect Route K, according to the release.

Work on sidewalks and a remaining drive approach will be completed in the coming days, according to the release. Drivers might see minor lane restrictions while this work is finalized.

Phase four, the final phase of the project, is expected to begin Monday, according to the release. This phase will include construction at the northern exit of the roundabout to West Old Plank Road, including road and driveway connections and associated stormwater improvements, according to the news release.

When phase four begins, the roundabout will be closed at its north exit to West Old Plank Road.

Drivers traveling south on Old Plank Road and intending to head west on Route K can detour north using Forum Boulevard, West Southampton Drive and South Sinclair Road.

Alternatively, drivers may detour east from Old Plank Road toward South Providence Road and Route K.

Phase four is expected to continue through Feb. 2, if weather allows.