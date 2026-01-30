Gas leak displaces more than 100 Stephens College students

More than 100 Stephens College students will be living in temporary housing through the weekend after a carbon monoxide leak forced the evacuation of two dormitories.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Searcy Hall in the 1300 block of Windsor Street. The 911 call was made by a resident adviser after the building’s carbon monoxide sensor was activated, college President Shannon Lundeen said in an email to employees, students and families.

Firefighters and police evacuated Searcy Hall and nearby Prunty Hall due to an elevated level of carbon monoxide, the college president said.

No injuries were reported. In all, 127 students were displaced and will be living temporarily in other residents halls or hotels, college spokeswoman Sarah Salmons said.

“We are conducting a thorough review of how this situation unfolded, including response protocols, communication processes, and system performance,” Lundeen said in the email. “We are committed to understanding what happened, identifying where improvements are needed, and implementing those changes immediately.”

The campus boilers were shut down as a precautionary measure, and will be replaced as soon as possible, Lundeen said. The dorms will remain closed “until heat is restored and all systems are safe and operational,” she said.

Some students who wished to be evaluated for potential carbon monoxide exposure were transported to Boone Hospital for examination and later returned to campus.

A firm is being brought in to inspect every building on campus — with residential buildings being the priority, Lundeen said.

