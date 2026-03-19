Moberly High School opens new athletic facility

MOBERLY — Moberly High School opened a new 20,000-square-foot athletic facility to help increase athletic opportunities and increase community engagement.

Construction began a year and a half ago on the Spartan Fieldhouse. The facility opened just over a month ago on Feb. 17.

Before the Fieldhouse opened, groups and students had to utilize the former gymnasium. Now, the new space is bigger and can hold 1,600, double the amount of people.

The facility allows for easier access for students across the district. Younger students from other schools come and utilize the space.

"It's another gym that we're able to use," said Tony Vestal, activities director at Moberly School District. "We have eight goals in here, so we're able to have three games going on at once."

The school plans to host a variety of activities in the space, including wrestling, Little Spartans Basketball and other community events.

William Befort, a senior at the high school and battalion commander for the Junior ROTC, said the gym allows JROTC a larger space to practice.

"We really enjoy how open it is. Sometimes, the gym in the high school is used, so it's nice we have another space that our program can use to practice," he said.

The facility features larger LED screens and is centrally located for students and community members to enjoy.