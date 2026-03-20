Kitchen upgrades to bring hot food, made-to-order meals to Columbia airport

Columbia Regional Airport is moving ahead with a full-production kitchen that will bring hot meals, made‑to‑order food and a broader menu to travelers, employees and visitors.

The $820,000 investment approved by the Columbia City Council this month marks the second phase of the airport’s food‑service expansion. It is designed to significantly increase dining options beyond the current grab‑and‑go market.

The improvements are based on a November 2023 lease agreement granting 1,874.5 square feet of terminal space for a market, restaurant, kitchen and concession areas on both the passenger and visitor sides of the terminal.

Airport officials say the agreement laid the foundation for a multi‑phase redevelopment of food service in the terminal. The expansion is driven by rapid passenger growth, Airport Manager Mike Parks said.

“COU has a total growth of 101% over the next six months,” he said. “This is incredible growth for our airport.”

The new kitchen, designed by Simon Oswald Architects for $38,100 with an estimated $790,076 construction cost, will support hot‑grill service and more robust food preparation, Parks said.

“This will offer a menu of hot food options,” he said. “The current market is fantastic; however, this second phase offers many more choices for all passengers, employees and area residents.”

Parks said the kitchen will also support future phases of food‑service development, including expanded seating and the potential for additional hot‑meal offerings.

“This will offer a public‑side seating area,” he said. “The menu will be determined by Tailwinds Market, and the food will be available to both ticketed passengers and people waiting in the terminal.”

This will be available on the public and secure sides of the terminal,” Parks said.

Breakfast items, healthier choices and options for travelers with dietary restrictions are also expected to be part of the expanded service.

“Breakfast items will be available as well,” he said. “The entire menu will be based on feedback from customers and Tailwinds Market decisions on what is the most reasonable offerings based on timing of flights, etc.”

The kitchen expansion follows the recent opening of Tailwinds Market, a grab‑and‑go concession using Amazon’s checkout‑free technology.

Travelers can enter by swiping a card or using a mobile payment app, select items and exit without waiting in line.

The market offers sandwiches, salads, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, ice cream, personal care items, electronics accessories and fresh‑made coffee. A seating area with TVs, free Wi‑Fi and direct access to departure gates is also available.

“With continued increasing numbers for people flying out of the airport, there is a continued need to offer more options for passengers, both on the public side and the secure side,” Parks said.

Tailwinds Market is operated by Jackson Brothers of the North, which already provides vending services at the airport. According to the city, the market represents the first phase of the terminal’s food‑service redevelopment.

