Boone County gas prices climb 24 cents in a week

The average price for a gallon of gas in Boone County climbed to $3.48 on Monday, marking a 24-cent increase over the past week, according to AAA.

Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri.

Prices in Missouri are 88.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, according to the survey.

The lowest price per gallon of gas in the state yesterday was $2.87, while the highest was $4.79.

The national average price of diesel has increased 27 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.227 per gallon, the highest level since Nov. 24, 2022, according to GasBuddy.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark — potentially as early as this week — for the first time since 2022, while diesel prices are surging to multi-year highs."

Haan said there are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases.