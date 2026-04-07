Early voting for April 7 election draws low turnout

Early voting for Boone County’s municipal election has seen a lower turnout this year than previous elections with only 870 votes cast as of Monday, according to the Boone County Clerk’s office.

Low turnout was clear Monday morning as foot traffic remained light at the Boone County Government Center with a few early voters periodically stopping by to cast their ballots. Voters will decide two Columbia City Council races and three seats on the Columbia School Board in Tuesday’s election.

Early voting concluded at 5 p.m. Monday. Polls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m.

Precinct and polling locations can be checked on the Boone County Clerk’s website.

The Boone County Government Center on the corner of Ash and Ninth streets is the only central polling location for Tuesday’s election. All registered Boone County voters can cast their ballots there or at their predetermined polling location.

First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll is running for reelection unopposed. In the Fifth Ward, incumbent Don Waterman is being challenged by newcomer Christina Hartman.

In the School Board race, incumbents April Ferrao, John Lyman and Paul Harper are running for reelection along with newcomer Keary Husain. The School Board sets policy for Columbia Public Schools, which serve more than 18,000 students.

More information about the candidates is available in the online Missourian voters guide.