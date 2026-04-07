After theft case, accessibility at center of meter change debate

Following the arrest of Columbia’s parking manager for the alleged theft of thousands of dollars in coins from parking meters, many are asking why Columbia is still using coin-operated meters at all. Currently, most meters take both coins and digital payment, but the potential elimination of coin meters could raise accessibility concerns.

Digital meters in Columbia use ParkMobile, an app that requires a smartphone to download. Jason Mize is vice president of People First of Boone County, a non-profit organization for people with disabilities, run by people with disabilities. Mize doesn’t own a smartphone and said he prefers coin or card operated meters over ones that require an app.

“For a person who doesn't use a smartphone... It wouldn't help me at all to switch over just to having a smartphone just for a parking meter," Mize said.

City of Columbia spokesperson John Ogan said the city isn’t currently planning to eliminate coin-operated meters and that any changes would take time for public review. But Ogan also says the cost and wiring for credit card reader machines is more than the city is willing to spend.

“We always have an option for coin nearby within a block,” Ogan said. “So we're still keeping people who don't like smartphones or want to use coins in mind. But these are decisions that will have to be made going forward on what shape parking takes in the future.”

Ogan said a potential alternative to parking would be a multi-space kiosk that would serve an entire block rather than an individual meter. Ogan also said the city will use the kiosk being built on Orr Street to assess future implementation.

“There isn't a single approach yet,” Ogan said. “And we're going to want to look closely at what works best for the community.”