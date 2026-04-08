Missouri removes legal barriers for pregnant women to divorce

Pregnant women in Missouri will soon no longer face legal obstacles while getting a divorce.

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law on Tuesday legislation that removes possible legal barriers for pregnant women seeking a divorce. Kehoe also signed a vast criminal justice bill and anti-sex trafficking legislation.

While a pregnant woman can file for divorce in Missouri, under current law a judge can prevent it from being finalized.

The legislation removes those legal barriers, making it easier for pregnant women to get a divorce.

One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Cecelie Williams, R-Dittmer, is a domestic violence survivor who was once denied a divorce because she was pregnant.

Before Kehoe signed the bill, Williams called Tuesday her independence day.

"I've looked forward to it since the day I decided to run for office, knowing that this was my first priority, was changing this and making sure that I helped be a voice for those who also were silenced by domestic violence," Williams said.

Williams has cited several other situations in which the law is needed, including instances of infidelity.

The bill sailed through the legislature this year. It did not receive a single no vote in either the House or Senate when members each passed it out of their chamber.

"Everyone deserves full access, equal access, to all of the judicial processes available, no matter their medical condition, pregnancy notwithstanding," said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, who also sponsored the legislation.

This is the second year in a row there was a strong push to approve the measure, though House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, has filed the bill as far back as 2023.

Williams sponsored the bill last session, her first year in office. It made it through the House but ultimately didn't pass the Senate.

This year, Kehoe cited the bill in his State of the State address as one he wanted to see passed. He said he was touched by Williams' story when he met her last year. He also said he personally related to the issue.

"That's the relationship my mother came from, an abusive relationship to my older brothers and sisters. And I was born right before my father left. So, it hit home with me," Kehoe said.

The legislation in HB 1908.

Major criminal justice changes

Kehoe on Tuesday also signed a wide-reaching criminal justice bill. The legislation includes changes to the juvenile justice system.

The bill was a priority for Kehoe.

"Public safety we knew was very important to our state and a cornerstone of who we are. Thank you for delivering again," Kehoe said.

The legislation requires inmates to serve longer periods of their sentences. It also would make it easier to try juveniles as adults for some crimes.

The bill also contains a provision allowing minors who commit the most serious felonies or who commit three felonies within six months to be tried in adult court.

"I'm thankful that for the second year in a row, the GOP was able to put a bill, a comprehensive package from arresting juveniles through sentencing them and providing some truth in sentencing, not only to the defendants, but also to the victims as well," said Sen. Nick Schroer, R-Defiance, a sponsor of the legislation.

Rep. Brad Christ, R-St. Louis County, said the bill is about creating safer communities when it comes to juvenile crime.

"We have a catch and release situation right now with our minors, but this is also very good for our youth. They need accountability. They need rehabilitation. That's what the juvenile justice reform is about," said Christ, the bill's House sponsor.

Democrats have criticized the bill for several reasons, including its cost. The bill is projected at nearly $870 million by fiscal 2029.

Speaking after the bill was signed, Kehoe spoke on the estimated cost, which could include the construction of a new prison.

"Prisons are expensive, but committing crimes can't be tolerated, and most Missourians, I think, would agree that you don't want to be soft on crime," Kehoe said.

The legislation is SB 888 .

Anti-sex trafficking bill

The governor also signed into law anti-sex trafficking legislation .

The legislation includes policies aimed at combating child sex trafficking and grooming.

The law establishes grooming a minor as an offense. If a child was forced into a sexual act because of grooming, the penalties would be more serious.

"This is a bill that is going to protect the young and the vulnerable in Missouri, especially," said Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, the bill's sponsor.

It also establishes a statewide council, committee and fund to prevent trafficking. Those efforts would be led by the attorney general's office.

Sen. Jill Carter, R-Neosho, said the legislation brings Missouri up to the forefront of states that protect children.

"People need to know that when you come after our kids, there's going to be consequences, and Missouri is going to stand in defense of those kids that are most vulnerable, our youth and our young kids," Carter said.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway thanked the lawmakers for giving her office more tools to address trafficking.

Before he signed the bill, Kehoe in turn thanked Hanaway.

"There's nobody in the state, in the United States, and I know a lot of attorney generals, who will be tougher on these people than Catherine Hanaway," Kehoe said.

The legislation is HB 2273 .

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