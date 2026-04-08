St. Louis interim sheriff voices support for legislation to elect, not appoint, the position

Interim St. Louis Sheriff John Hayden Jr. made the trip to Jefferson City on Tuesday to testify in support of legislation that would ask voters to decide if sheriffs in Missouri should be elected and not appointed.

Sheriffs are currently elected, but the bill would enshrine this in the constitution.

"The feedback from the community is that they want to elect a sheriff, and so we want to respect that," Hayden said. "I think it's very important that there's a lot of accountability between law enforcement and the community, and I think what this bill does is memorialize that."

Hayden, who served as the city's police chief for more than 30 years, was appointed interim sheriff by a St. Louis circuit judge in October — the same day former Sheriff Alfred Montgomery was temporarily removed at the request of the Missouri attorney general's office.

Montgomery faced allegations of misconduct , including illegal arrests and financial mismanagement . The former sheriff was officially ousted in December , though he has asked for a new trial . Montgomery is currently in jail facing separate federal charges. He was elected in November 2024 and took office in 2025.

The legislation passed the Senate 24-7 last month and was heard by a House committee Tuesday. If the chamber approves the legislation, voters would still have the final say.

If they vote yes at the ballot box, the legislation also would enshrine the attorney general's right to remove a sheriff in the Missouri Constitution, a provision that Hayden supports.

"It certainly was effective in the instance of removing the predecessor," Hayden told a House committee Tuesday.

A three-way debate has been in progress over who should be able to choose the next person for the St. Louis role.

A St. Louis judge ruled the Board of Aldermen may not separately sue for the right to appoint a new sheriff in January. Still, the board has asked to be involved.

The city filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Catherine Hanaway in December, arguing the mayor has the responsibility to make the appointment.

Meanwhile, Hanaway maintains the authority lies with Gov. Mike Kehoe.

All three parties agreed in January to pause debate on the matter.

Hayden said the legislation would clear up the confusion.

"It prevents this that we find ourselves in now, and it makes it clear … that person is elected by the constituents of the community in which they serve," Hayden said.

The interim sheriff also confirmed his intent to run for the office.

"I'm really trying to turn the corner on the previous administration and move forward in a positive and constructive way," Hayden said, referencing his additions of budget and investigative internal affairs divisions to the office.

"I'm absolutely running," he added.

Legislators' opinions on the bill

Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, cited states that have eliminated their sheriff system, including Alaska and Connecticut, as a reason to vote for her bill.

"We don't want our sheriffs to be a byproduct of a political body that can just determine that they want to eliminate our sheriff and then they would be gone," said Carter, the bill's sponsor.

The legislation was opposed by Sen. Stephen Webber, D-Columbia, during Senate debate last month.

"The thing about going to the constitution is that the only way to change it is to go back to another vote of the people," Webber said. "I would prefer not to have to go to the constitution to make changes."

Carter's original bill did not include St. Louis. The city was added with an amendment sponsored by Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.

The legislation still includes exemptions for St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

If it is voted out of the House committee, SJR 87 will next be up for debate on the chamber floor.

Another bill heard by a Senate committee in February would make judges, rather than voters, responsible for appointing the St. Louis sheriff.

The sheriff's office spoke against SB 995 , which passed out of committee in March but has yet to be placed on the Senate calendar for consideration.

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