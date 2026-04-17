Flood watch and enhanced risk in effect ahead of upcoming storm

A flood watch from 4 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Saturday has been issued for Columbia and surrounding areas in addition to enhanced risk of severe storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to start at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the night, with winds between 13 and 18 mph and precipitation levels between 50 and 100%, according to a forecast from KOMU.

The enhanced risk refers to severe thunderstorms, bringing winds, hail and potential tornadoes to the area, said Ben Herzog, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

In addition to these possibilities, potential for river and flash flooding are present in Columbia. These increased levels are due to the amount of paved areas in the city as compared to dirt and vegetation in surrounding rural areas which can absorb the water, Herzog said.

"When it comes to the flooding itself, my main advice to folks would be...if you come across a flooded roadway, don't drive through it," he said.

Herzog also stressed the importance of continuously checking weather updates, which are easily accessible online.

"Pay attention to the weather and if you get a warning, especially a tornado warning, make sure you have a safe space figured out," he said.

The best space against any severe weather is a basement, however any interior room on the bottom floor of a building is also acceptable, Herzog said.

With increased levels of moisture in the atmosphere, there is potential for lingering storms and multiple watches are already being placed. Columbia residents should know the potentials for danger during the storm and the best ways to mitigate them.

