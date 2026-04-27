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Southbound U.S. 63 in Randolph County opens after semitruck crash

KBIA | By KOMU 8 Digital Staff, KOMU 8
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:24 PM CDT
A semitruck blocks traffic on southbound U.S. 63 Monday morning
Photo submitted by Wayne from Clark, MO
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KOMU 8
A semitruck blocks traffic on southbound U.S. 63 Monday morning

Southbound U.S. 63 in Randolph County opens after a semitruck crash caused its closure Monday morning.

Southbound U.S. 63 in Randolph County was closed between Route NN near Renick and Routes B/P near Clark. People in the area reported to KOMU 8 News that the cause of this closure was due to a semitruck overturning. It is not confirmed whether the crash was related to weather conditions.

At 10:15 a.m. the Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Southbound U.S. 63 in Randolph County was open after the traffic incident.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map said the crash was reported around 8:18 a.m. and that the road could be closed for hours.

A photo submitted by a KOMU 8 News viewer showed a semitruck on its side blocking the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Follow storm updates here.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

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Missouri News weathermissouri weathersevere weather
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