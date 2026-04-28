Robin Wenneker named USDA Farm Service Agency chairperson for Missouri

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced the appointment of Columbia native Robin Wenneker as chairperson of the Missouri Farm Service Agency State Committee.

According to a news release, Wenneker, along with four other agricultural leaders, was appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in partnership with key Missouri stakeholders.

“Their appointment to the FSA state committee is a testament to their standing in the industry and their dedication to the agriculture industry, rural America and President Trump’s America First, Farmers First policies,” FSA Administrator Bill Beam said.

Wenneker is no stranger to leadership roles. She served on the UM System Board of Curators from 2019 to 2025, notably taking a large role in the Memorial Stadium Centennial Project. She served as vice chair of the board in 2023, and chair of the board in 2024. Prior to that, she served on the Mizzou Alumni Association Board for 11 years, and served as president from 2020 to 2021. She was also the director of guest and food services for the Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Games’ organizing committee.

Wenneker grew up in the world of agriculture, working in row crops, pastures and conservation land management. She followed in her father and grandfather’s footsteps by being an integral part of her family’s business CPW Partnership, which she has been a part of for 28 years.

Although Wenneker did not study agriculture, she graduated in 1991 with a business degree from the University of Missouri. She later became involved with Mizzou’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, serving as the president of the CAFNR Foundation from 2013 to 2016.

During her time as a part of the UM System, Wenneker was honored with the Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award, the Mumford Distinguished Service Award and the Standing Ovation Award by the Missouri Scholars Academy. She was later awarded the Women of Achievement Award in 2023 by then-Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Wenneker will work alongside four FSA members in supervising farm program delivery, county committee operations, producer appeals and statewide agricultural stakeholder relations.