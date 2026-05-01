Columbia City Council member Nick Foster resigns Fourth Ward seat

Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster on Thursday announced his resignation from the Columbia City Council effective June 12.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Foster said he would be moving to Atlanta, where his wife is taking a dean job at Georgia State University.

Foster began serving on the council in 2022 and won re-election last April. During his time in office, he supported policies to improve infrastructure investment, public safety and affordable housing. He also was an advocate for helping residents experiencing homelessness.

In his post, Foster said his wife, Candace Kuby, had accepted a position as dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Georgia State University.

Kuby has been an assistant provost for faculty affairs at the University of Missouri and has been a professor in the Department of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum.

In an interview Thursday, Foster said details about an election for his replacement will be discussed during a regular City Council meeting Monday.

Foster said he didn’t plan to run again for a public office, saying he “wants to feel what retirement feels like.”

Several former community leaders offered support for Foster in his social media post, including Andrea Waner, former Second Ward councilperson; former Columbia School Board President Karla Williams; and Foster’s 2022 challenger for City Council, Erica Pefferman.

Also showing support was former Fifth Ward Councilperson Don Waterman, who in an interview said he hopes Foster’s successor is “somebody that has a heart, but also thoughtful” and who would represent the city as a whole.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said it has been a "privilege to serve on the City Council with Nick Foster."

"He approaches every decision with thought and heart — I will miss that when he moves," Buffaloe said in a statement. "I wish all the best to him and his family — Atlanta is lucky to have them!"

