Hartman ousts Waterman as Fifth Ward councilperson

In an upset for Fifth Ward incumbent Don Waterman, his challenger Christina Hartman won a seat on Columbia City Council on Tuesday night with 58% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Valerie Carroll ran unopposed and regained her position as First Ward councilperson.

Only about 9% of registered voters cast ballots in the election on Tuesday.

In the Fifth Ward race, Hartman said the personal connections she built throughout her campaign helped pave the way for her victory.

“I’m feeling so excited,” she said. “I’ve had so many great people come out and just really show up, and I think it just proves that when you get out there, you talk to people about the issues, you want to understand and hear what they have to say, the people want that.”

Hartman campaigned on improving reliable infrastructure, housing availability and job opportunities.

“First up is taking care of all the things I promised when I was out there talking to people and the things that they cared about,” she said. “So that’s the infrastructure projects that have been delayed, that’s the housing issues that need to be addressed, so there’s so many levels to that.”

With all precincts reporting, Hartman received 1,332 votes to Waterman’s 981, according to unofficial election results from the Boone County clerk’s office.

“This is what democracy looks like!” Hartman supporters chanted after election results were released.

Hartman reflects on campaign

Hartman’s campaign hinged on community and connection, her supporters said.

“I think Christina just really listened,” Fifth Ward voter Megan Gilligan said. “She really reached out and talked to people and asked questions.”

Fifth Ward voter Katie Dunne first met Hartman through the campaign.

“I’m always looking for candidates who can find ways to bring people together and lean into the community that is so great about Columbia,” Dunne said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know her and the grassroots effort that she’s put into her campaign.”

For Hartman’s supporters, affordable housing was top of mind.

“Even though she does represent Ward 5, she is really focused on housing,” small business owner and supporter Erica Martin said. “The housing crisis isn’t just on the south side of town. It’s all across Columbia.”

Hartman said the campaign was “overwhelming” as a first-time candidate.

“This is definitely my first campaign, so I know I’ve learned a lot and I met a lot of great people,” she said.

Hartman received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia College before moving away to become a cybersecurity professional. Later, she moved back to Columbia and started her own small business, Banshee Cybersecurity, to help other small businesses protect their internal systems.

Waterman says he did what he ‘intended to do’

As a City Council member, Waterman has emphasized a variety of issues, including public safety, police and fire staffing, the pace of infrastructure construction, economic development, housing and homelessness.

Waterman described his time serving on the council as “challenging but fun.”

“(I’m) sad and disappointed,” Waterman said. “I obviously hoped for a different result, but I ran on my record and did what I intended to do and apparently that wasn’t satisfactory to the voters. But life goes on from here.”

He said the strides made with the Columbia Police Department were satisfying, and he hopes to see those continue. He said he will still support the idea of a 1% public safety sales tax.

Waterman said he will enjoy working his last weeks on the City Council until the end, and then welcome back his Monday nights and enjoy retirement. He mentioned the possibility of joining a board or commission to stay involved with the community, but doesn’t have any definite plans.

Former mayoral candidate Blair Murphy advocated for Waterman.

“(Waterman) cares,” Murphy said. “He listens. He hears you. You know, a lot of people act like they hear you, but they’re not even listening to what you’re saying. And Don is super passionate about that, I believe. And that’s why I’m here tonight.”

Waterman sought reelection for Fifth Ward, the position he has served in since 2023. Waterman, a Missouri native, joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. He ended up back in his home state 24 years later when he joined the University of Missouri and earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies.

After a short departure from Columbia to receive his master’s degree in mental health counseling, he returned and worked for Bass Pro Shop and American Outdoor Brands.

Carroll says running unopposed was ‘entirely different’

As the current councilperson from the First Ward, Valerie Carroll ran unopposed to keep her position.

“It’s definitely an entirely different experience as an incumbent running opposed,” she said. “I’m really thankful to be able to do this for a second time. I never take it for granted.”

As she begins her second term, she is pushing for incentives for housing development programs, increased rental inspections and hoping to address public safety concerns.

Carroll is full of gratitude for the opportunity to represent the First Ward.

“It’s extraordinarily humbling to run twice — uncontested,” she said. “I want to believe that people are happy and that’s why.”

First Ward resident Randall Quisenberry said he was there in support of Carroll because of her dedication to “fight reactionary forces.”

“I wanted to make a point that I showed up, that I wanted her to continue serving,” Quisenberry said.

Carroll first moved to Columbia in 2002 to attend Mizzou. There, Carroll earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a doctorate in chemistry, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Carroll then worked as a postdoctoral fellow in San Francisco before moving back to Columbia. Here, she has worked at EAG Laboratories and Mizzou. As a council member, Valerie prioritizes housing affordability, renter protections and pedestrian safety issues.

Carroll and Hartman will be sworn in at a later City Council meeting.