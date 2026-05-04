MDC releases updated information about black bear and elk hunting permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation released updated information about permits for hunting black bear and elk in the state this fall.

MDC will offer 2,000 permits to harvest up to a maximum of 60 black bears across three MDC black bear management zones in the southern part of the state from Oct. 17-30, according to a news release from MDC.

The department increased the number of available permits from 600 to 2,000 and increased the harvest quota limit from 40 to 60 bears to expand hunting opportunities, according to the release.

“We determined that the harvest quota could be increased and more permits could be offered to provide additional hunting opportunities while still having a limited impact on the bear population,” said Nate Bowersock, the MDC Black Bear and Furbearer Program Coordinator. “As the black bear population continues to grow and expand, the hunting season will be used as the primary population management tool.”

Missouri hunters harvested nine black bears during the 2025 hunting season, according to the press release.

MDC will again also offer five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall, according to the press release.

MDC has designated the 2026 elk archery portion to run Oct. 17-25 and the elk firearms portion to run Dec. 12-20, according to the press release.

Missouri has an estimated 325 free-ranging elk under MDC’s elk restoration and management program, according to the press release.

Missouri hunters harvested three bull elk during the 2025 season, according to the press release.

"These changes will also inform future management recommendations as we evaluate how an increase in hunters might impact harvest rates,” Bowersock said.

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