City Council tables public safety sales tax

The Columbia City Council tabled adding a 1% general sales and use tax increase for public safety on the Aug. 4 ballot, opting to discuss it further at the May 18 council meeting.

The motion passed 4-3, with Second Ward councilperson Vera Elwood, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Sixth Ward councilperson Betsy Peters voting no. Debate on this item lasted for about an hour at the council's Monday meeting.

The 1% increase would be strictly for funding improvements at the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department and would generate an estimated $38 million. The tax funding would not be put into the general tax fund, but into a dedicated public safety fund.

Columbia Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said there is a need for this tax to not only fulfill community expectations, but address officer and firefighter vacancies as well as facility operational concerns.

“We need to deliver consistent service regardless of where you live, and that means building fire stations, staffing them correctly and having that professional response when somebody calls 911,” Schaeffer said.

Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude echoed this notion.

“I think a lot of it has to do with what people want and if they want responsiveness or proactiveness; we can be reactive or we can be proactive. That moves the needle on how many crimes we solve and how many crimes we can potentially prevent,” Schlude said.

Expected public safety improvements to come from this tax increase include upgrades to the departments' facilities and equipment, construction of additional facilities and staff increases for both police and fire.

Samantha Jones, a First Ward resident, said the proposal is a tax on poor people, and city funds aren't being allocated properly in order to ensure public safety.

"There are other ways to make cities safer," Jones said. "Adding police officers is not one of them."

The council voted to table the motion to gather more information.

“I don’t think we’ve done a great job at capturing the true cost of development or the true cost of growth,” First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll said regarding the effectiveness of the proposed tax increase.

Several speakers noted developments often outpace infrastructure, including public safety agencies like fire and police. They argued it was irresponsible to continue growing the city while some systems have not caught up.

The 1% increase would raise taxes for those in low-income tax brackets by $61 annually, and by $267 for middle class residents.

In addition, the council discussed how Fourth Ward council member Nick Foster, who recently announced his resignation, will be replaced. Foster will remain in his seat until June 12, as he plans to move to Atlanta for his wife's new position.

Mayor Buffaloe introduced a resolution for a special election to be placed on the ballot for the Aug. 4 election to fill Foster’s soon-to-be vacant Fourth Ward seat.

Infrastructure projects

Due to rapid community growth, the construction of a new Fire Station 5 was approved unanimously. The reconstruction of the station at Ballenger Lane and Ria Street is expected to improve emergency response capabilities and stability.

The $5 million cost of the construction will be paid for through the Capital Improvements Sales Tax.

The reconstruction was originally pushed due to issues with the building's structural foundation, as the station was built in the 1970s. The original station will remain open during construction.

The Braemore Stormwater Improvement Project was approved to move forward. This project is expected to replace and rehabilitate existing stormwater pipes throughout Braemore Road, Highland Drive, Summit Road and Fairview Road.

Foster asked if there are plans to address flooding concerns in other areas of the city apart from the streets mentioned in the project.

Utilities Director Erin Keys said these trouble areas are of higher concern, but drainage issues in other parts of the city will be dealt with in the future.

For this project, 890 feet of stormwater pipe will be installed, 660 feet of existing stormwater pipe will be rehabilitated along with three existing stormwater inlets in hopes to reduce flooding issues.

The estimated $2.15 million in costs for the project will be paid for through the stormwater utility funds.

Other items

Elwood introduced a surprise motion to hold a public hearing regarding an ordinance on the topic of binding arbitration, where a third party settles a contract dispute instead of two parties filing a lawsuit or going to court. The motion was passed 4-3, with Buffaloe, Foster and Peters voting no.

Additionally, Carroll requested a report for the city to look at Geographic Information System data for housing inventory, infrastructure, sidewalks, roads and utilities.

New additions to the Columbia Regional Airport were also passed.

The City Council approved an agreement with Allegiant Airlines for nonstop air services at the airport. Both seasonal and annual flights may include destinations such as Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana. Currently, flights to Destin and Orlando are the only confirmed destinations.

The council also approved the addition of three full-time airport shuttle drivers.

The City Council tabled redefining what "family" means regarding residential zoning. The proposed change would allow four unrelated members of a household to be defined as a family, with children included.

City staff said this was an attempt to better meet community housing needs.

Additionally, people showed up by the dozens in support of Vidwest Studios.

During a presentation by Richard Harris titled “Imperial Progress Report to the Columbia City Council: A Monologue for Vidwest,” Harris involved the supporters in a show of support for the funding of Vidwest.

Harris marched in dressed as a Star Wars character, honoring and utilizing "May the Fourth Be With You" to present his call for Vidwest funding in a theatrical manner. In a satirical monologue, Harris depicted himself as a servant of the Empire.

“Do you know what this does to proper social stratification? Do you see the problem? This is what the empire calls a third space,” he said in reference to Vidwest’s defunding.

Harris argued that Vidwest provides opportunities for community members to learn media skills and have a space where they can come and feel comfortable, regardless of their background.