Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy discharged from hospital, starting rehab

COLUMBIA — Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been discharged from a hospital in Columbia after he was shot at a concert in Mississippi.

"I want to thank everybody for all the support and all your prayers," Hardy said in a post by Mizzou football. "Thank everybody for everything, and I'm back to the road to success."

Hardy said he is starting his road to rehab; however, a timeline for his recovery is still unclear.

"He's doing good, he has been discharged from the hospital, begin the recovery process," Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters. "It will be several weeks before we actually get a timeline, there's some internal healing that has to occur before we get to any type of strenuous activity, which would then dictate a timeline on his return."

Hardy was shot around 2 a.m. on May 10 in Laurel, Mississippi, at a concert. He was with a large crowd attending a rap concert at a biker club when shots rang out, striking Hardy and another person, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Hardy was first hospitalized in Mississippi and later moved to Missouri Orthopaedic Institute in Columbia. His gunshot wound required surgery, according to previous reporting, Mizzou Athletics confirmed.

Rashodrick Harris has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, according to previous reporting.