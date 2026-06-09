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Low turnout so far in special election for Linn mayor, county clerk says

KBIA | By Sruthi Ramesh and Sophia Ortiz, KOMU 8 News
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:17 PM CDT
A woman votes in the presidential primary election in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020. Missouri Democrats and unaffiliated voters will participate Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the state's first party-run presidential primary since Republican lawmakers canceled the state-run presidential primary in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/AP
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AP
Forty Linn residents were given ballots in their April municipal election that did not contain the mayoral race.

Some Linn residents will vote for their next mayor on Tuesday after they received an incorrect ballot style in the April municipal election.

Tuesday's election will only be for the 40 Linn residents who had ballots that did not contain the mayoral race in the April election.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Osage County Annex Building, 205 E. Main St. in Linn.

KOMU 8 reached out to both candidates, and they declined to comment on Tuesday's election.

As of 2 p.m. there were only a couple voters, Osage County Clerk Brooke Dudenhoeffer said.

The April election between Michael Troesser, who had 127 votes, and Dustin Flamm, with 101 votes, was decided by a total of 26 votes, which led Dudenhoeffer to request a special election.

Dudenhoeffer said in court there was an annexation her office was unaware of, so some voters were Linn residents but didn't have Linn races on their ballot, according to previous reporting.

"The error was an administrative one," the city said in an April news release. "Addresses for the affected voters should have been updated to be included within the city limits but were not."

Last month, a judge approved a petition from the Osage County clerk for the special election.
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