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Planned student housing complex with 320 units near campus now before the City Council

KBIA | By Missourian staff, Columbia Missourian
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:12 PM CDT
About a dozen students walk across the quad near the Columns on the University of Missouri quad. It's a spring day. They are wearing backpacks and walking away from the camera.
Jana Rose Schleis
/
KBIA
A new University of Missouri housing complex could add an additional nine hundred sixty beds to the east side of the campus.

A proposed student housing complex was approved Thursday that would add 320 units and more than 500 parking spaces to the corner of University and College avenues.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to send the proposal to the City Council with their endorsement.

The complex at the intersection of University and College avenues would be called Theory Sterling and have one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units inside two towers. A seven-story building would be built at Paquin and Matthews streets and an eight-story building would run along University Avenue.

For the Columbia project, the maximum number of units would be capped at 320 with 960 beds proposed and a maximum building height of 85 feet, according to the statement of intent submitted to the city.

Additionally, the property would include amenities such as a pool, hot tub, fitness center and multiple lounges and study rooms for residents to use.

Building the complex would require removing University Place apartments, Campus Barber & Styling Shop, a graduate housing complex and multiple smaller buildings used for student housing.
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Missouri News University of Missourihousingurban growth
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
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