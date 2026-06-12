Planned student housing complex with 320 units near campus now before the City Council

A proposed student housing complex was approved Thursday that would add 320 units and more than 500 parking spaces to the corner of University and College avenues.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to send the proposal to the City Council with their endorsement.

The complex at the intersection of University and College avenues would be called Theory Sterling and have one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units inside two towers. A seven-story building would be built at Paquin and Matthews streets and an eight-story building would run along University Avenue.

For the Columbia project, the maximum number of units would be capped at 320 with 960 beds proposed and a maximum building height of 85 feet, according to the statement of intent submitted to the city.

Additionally, the property would include amenities such as a pool, hot tub, fitness center and multiple lounges and study rooms for residents to use.

Building the complex would require removing University Place apartments, Campus Barber & Styling Shop, a graduate housing complex and multiple smaller buildings used for student housing.