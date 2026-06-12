St. Louis World Cup watch party, a celebration amid immigration policy unease
Soccer fans wearing vibrant greens, whites and reds gathered in Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday to watch the first match of the World Cup: Mexico vs. South Africa.
Fan group STL Santos hosted the event. Organizers said it was the biggest turnout for one of the group's watch parties ever.
Carolyn Cueto and Zulay Rueda wore green, white and red bows in their hair. Cueto said the friends were initially nervous about the event's turnout because of immigration policies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"It's just a good feeling (to cheer for Mexico), but also we understand that we're privileged and that we are able to drive over here and get in our car, and should something happen, we can provide the necessary documents," Cueto said.
Rueda said she is from Colombia, but for the game she wore Mexico's colors to support her friend.
"I feel right now Latinos need to be together and not only supporting our own countries," Rueda said.
When Mexico scored the game's first goal, the room erupted in cheers and horn-blowing as people stood up and waved their flags.
Fernando Gonzalez was one of several people with a long red horn, which he blew in excitement. Gonzalez attended the watch party with his family, including his wife, daughter and sister-in-law.
He said that the World Cup is a celebration for anyone who loves soccer — or any sport.
"This is what it is: family, family, family," Gonzalez said. "Because our people are playing, representing every country of the world, so even though we don't know them, we feel like they're family. This is what it is."
Gonzalez said he's now a U.S. citizen, but that doesn't diminish the pride for his country.
"I gave up loyalty to Mexico, but I can still cheer for it," he said.
Mexico prevailed in the match, defeating South Africa 2-0.
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