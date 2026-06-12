St. Louis World Cup watch party, a celebration amid immigration policy unease

Soccer fans wearing vibrant greens, whites and reds gathered in Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday to watch the first match of the World Cup: Mexico vs. South Africa.

Fan group STL Santos hosted the event. Organizers said it was the biggest turnout for one of the group's watch parties ever.

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Zulay Rueda and Carolyn Cueto don handmade hair bows to cheer on Mexico's national soccer team during a watch party for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup against South Africa at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday.

Carolyn Cueto and Zulay Rueda wore ‌green, white and red bows in their hair. Cueto said the friends were initially nervous about the event's turnout because of immigration policies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"It's just a good feeling (to cheer for Mexico), but also we understand that we're privileged and that we are able to drive over here and get in our car, and should something happen, we can provide the necessary documents," Cueto said.

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Alma de Mexico, a folkloric dance troupe, performs during halftime at a watch party for the FIFA World Cup opening match at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday.

Rueda said she is from Colombia, but for the game she wore Mexico's colors to support her friend.

"I feel right now Latinos need to be together and not only supporting our own countries," Rueda said.

When Mexico scored the game's first goal, the room erupted in cheers and horn-blowing as people stood up and waved their flags.

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio At left, Jose Padilla, 92, who grew up rooting for Mexico's national soccer team, brought all of his family to a watch party of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup against South Africa at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday. Right, watch party MC Polo Ascencio wears a Lucha Libre mask to represent Mexico's team.

Fernando Gonzalez was one of several people with a long red horn, which he blew in excitement. Gonzalez attended the watch party with his family, including his wife, daughter and sister-in-law.

He said that the World Cup is a celebration for anyone who loves soccer — or any sport.

"This is what it is: family, family, family," Gonzalez said. "Because our people are playing, representing every country of the world, so even though we don't know them, we feel like they're family. This is what it is."

Charlotte Keene / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Maddy Galdamez participates in a chant led by the MC after the opening match of the FIFA World Cup paused for halftime at a watch party for the Mexican team at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Thursday.

Gonzalez said he's now a U.S. citizen, but that doesn't diminish the pride for his country.

"I gave up loyalty to Mexico, but I can still cheer for it," he said.

Mexico prevailed in the match, defeating South Africa 2-0.

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