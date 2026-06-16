City and county buildings and services to close in observance of Juneteenth

City of Columbia offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Residential curbside trash and recycling will still be collected on the holiday and will not be subject to delays for the remainder of the week, according to a news release. The landfill will also remain open on Friday.

Several city services will also observe the holiday, including Go COMO, Columbia’s public transit system, which will not operate Friday.

Due to the downtown Juneteenth parade, all Go COMO fixed route and Paratransit services will begin at noon Saturday. The Gold and Orange bus routes will also detour around celebrations at Douglass Park on Saturday, the release said. Parking enforcement will also be suspended for the entirety of Friday.

While administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed, all emergency services will be available.

The city’s Activity and Recreation Center will operate at reduced hours Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The release said rec swim will be open from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, Lake of the Woods Pool and Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will be closed, but Animal Control will respond to emergencies, such as a vicious dog or a bat in a home, according to the release.

All library locations within the Daniel Boone Regional Library system, which includes the Columbia Public Library, will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday, according to a notice on the system’s official website. Also closed on Friday are Boone County Government offices, the county’s website said.