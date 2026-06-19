Central Missouri Humane Society targets March 2027 groundbreaking for new animal shelter

The Central Humane Society plans to break ground on its new animal care campus in March. As the project moves through design development, the society continues its multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign.

Associate director and campaign manager Michelle Casey said the organization has secured $15 million in gifts and pledges. Previous Missourian reporting showed the campaign had raised about $11 million as of October 2025.

“We are currently in the design development phase, and we’re moving toward construction documents,” Casey said.

She explained the completion of construction documents is required before construction can begin.

“We will be working on design development for the rest of the year,” she said.

The current shelter on Big Bear Boulevard, built in 1976, is no longer sufficient for modern needs, Casey said. The current shelter has deteriorated over the years, with issues such as flooding, mold and failing infrastructure.

“This facility has outlived its useful life and no longer meets the current or future needs of this community,” she said. “The building was never designed to support the volume of animals, the veterinary services and the community programs that we provide today.”

The new facility is expected to expand animal housing, medical care and adoption services while improving conditions for staff and volunteers.

“Central Missouri Humane Society currently provides animal care services on behalf of the City of Columbia through an annual contract,” Casey said. “We remain in discussions about our future partnership and the role of our new facility can play in meeting the community’s long-term animal welfare needs.”

Casey said continued community support will be essential as the project moves toward construction.

“This is a critical stage of the campaign and community support is more important than ever,” she said.

She encouraged residents to contribute financially, participating in fundraising efforts and staying involved through volunteering and events. Also mentioning to reach out for a tour of their current facility.

Residents can get involved with the project at https://cmhspets.org/givethemlove/.