Jefferson City names high school basketball court after OG Anunoby

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City School Board voted unanimously Thursday to name the Jefferson City High School basketball court after alumnus OG Anunoby.

The court inside Fleming Fieldhouse will feature Anunoby’s signature on the hardwood floor. A formal dedication ceremony is expected to take place during the fall.

Anunoby, a 2015 Jefferson City High School graduate, is a two-time NBA champion. He most recently helped the New York Knicks win the 2026 NBA championship.

The district said the honor recognizes Anunoby’s dedication to his hometown. He hosted a free youth basketball camp for Jefferson City School District middle and high school students and has continued to invest in young athletes in the community.

A ceremony date has not been announced.