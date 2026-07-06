Wichita artist's chalk mural will be part of July Fourth celebration at the Truman Presidential Library

A Wichita artist will create a tribute to the nation's founding document at a presidential library this weekend.

Kamilla Sims will use chalk for a mural depicting the Declaration of Independence outside the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri. It's part of the library's Fourth of July celebration "Red, White and Tru" on Saturday.

Sims, an illustrator, has created several murals around Wichita. She's done works at the Wichita Public Library, Exploration Place and Watermark Books.

She describes her style as bright and colorful, and she enjoys the emotion in Expressionist art.

"My work is really about finding a little bit of wonder in something that might be extraordinary or might be very ordinary," Sims said.

In the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup, Sims reached out to several locations about creating murals for the event. The Truman Presidential Library wasn't interested in soccer, but they wanted to create a public artwork for the Fourth of July.

Courtesy Kamilla Sims / Kamilla Sims' tribute to the Declaration of Independence will be on display at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri.

"It's a much more high profile than most of the projects I've worked on in the past, so this feels like a chance to really show people what I can do," Sims said.

The artwork will be Sims' largest mural to date, measuring 16x45 feet. It will depict the Declaration of Independence in a celebratory atmosphere, with fireworks in the background. She will use a special mix of chalk so the work will stick around awhile.

"It's a little more resistant to the weather, but it will still fade over time," Sims said. "It's not meant to last forever."

The main feature of the drawing will be interactive for the public. Visitors can sign their name at the bottom of the document, right where the founding fathers signed. It invites people to sign on to the values of the Declaration of Independence.

"That's more or less the goal of the project, and I also think it says something about the Declaration being a living document," Sims said. "Thomas Jefferson said it was something that was supposed to be evolving and changing with the time, to be open to more people."

The Truman Library is a fitting place for the tribute. President Truman had a fascination with the nation's founding fathers. He often quoted Jefferson when faced with complications of the Cold War. Truman also oversaw the 175th celebration of America in 1951.

For Sims, the Declaration is a chance to look to the future of America as well, despite times that might divide the nation.

"As flawed as many of the people signing it might have been, it still set a direction for our country that is about freedom, independence and equality," Sims said.

"Even if those weren't necessarily held up perfectly, it's about striving to do that. It's a good document to focus on right now, because it can tell us a lot about the past. And, it can also help us drive for a better, more equal, more free, future."

"Red, White and Tru" is free to the public at the Truman Presidential Museum on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature a restored 1960 Seagrave fire truck, wagon rides and a cowboy concert.

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