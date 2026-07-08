Section of East Ash Street set to close Thursday for almost a month

A section of Columbia's East Ash Street will close for about a month for mural painting, according to a city of Columbia news release.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, East Ash Street will close to traffic between Orr Street and St. James Street for the painting of a mural at 110 Orr St.

The closed portion of East Ash Street will also be used for construction on the ongoing North Village Park project.

Westbound traffic on East Ash Street will be detoured north via St. James Street or south via Hubbell Drive.

Barricades will be in place to prevent westbound traffic from entering the closure area.

The sidewalks and parking spaces in this area are already closed due to North Village Park construction.

East Ash Street is expected to reopen to traffic by August 7.