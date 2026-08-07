Respect Missouri Voters sues Hoskins over rejecting amendment protecting ballot items

A group seeking to make it harder for the Missouri legislature to overturn voter-approved initiatives is suing to get its measure before voters.

The Respect Missouri Voters initiative would require 80% of the legislature to approve anything that would change or repeal voter-approved statutes or constitutional amendments. It also would bar the legislature from proposing anything that would raise the threshold to pass constitutional amendments.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected the proposal Tuesday, contending it contained too many subjects and "impermissibly entrenching itself and other constitutional amendments from being reconsidered in future constitutional amendments."

The lawsuit asks Cole County Judge Cotton Walker to reverse Hoskins' decision. The suit notes that the Respect Missouri Voters initiative collected enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot and said it does not violate constitutional prohibitions on having too many subjects.

It also said that the proposal "satisfies any and all other constitutional requirements to be placed on the November election ballot."

Additionally, the lawsuit is challenging Hoskins' effort to vacate the previous ballot summary. The plaintiffs argue that Hoskins doesn't have the power to take that action.

If courts reverse Hoskins' decision, the Respect Missouri Voters initiative will go before voters in November.



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