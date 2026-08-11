Missouri jalapeño products recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The same company believed to be responsible for the lettuce that’s made thousands sick across the country is now recalling products with jalapeno peppers, including from stores in Missouri.

A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Taylor Fresh Foods – which operates under the same banner as Taylor Farms – distributed products with jalapenos to about half the country – products that tested positive for salmonella. In Missouri, Kroger stores are removing two cheese dips that have the spicy peppers.

The FDA said products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Taylor Foods is the same company at the center of this summer's cyclosporiasis outbreak that has made thousands of people sick, including 1,577 in Missouri.

The prepared products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were sent to stores in 26 states. Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the products after Coast Citrus Distributors recalled fresh jalapeños earlier this month.

Kroger stores in Missouri are removing these two packaged jalapeño products that are part of the recall:

Kroger's Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

Kroger's Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

For a full list of recalled products, including the UPC codes, visit the FDA's website .