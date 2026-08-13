Missouri Democrats prepare for midterms

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, spoke to a virtual audience of Democratic party organizers, donors and volunteers, Monday night.

The party was breaking the news that the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the DLCC, will be spotlighting investment into four Missouri Senate races, in Districts 8, 24, 34 and Springfield's District 30.

"There haven't been spotlights from the DLCC in Missouri in a while," Rep. Aune explained. "We haven't gotten that national attention in a while. And we are finally in an election year where folks all across the country are recognizing that Missouri is in play."

Rep. Aune said the party will also be spotlighting 12 Missouri House races, and she outlined the party's November campaign strategy: Calling out the Republican Supermajority that put referendums Amendments 4 and 5 on the August ballot.

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