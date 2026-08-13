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Missouri Democrats prepare for midterms

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published August 13, 2026 at 2:40 PM CDT
Earlier this year, House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, discusses state Senate passage of a proposal to replace the state income tax with sales tax during a news conference Thursday in the Missouri Capitol. Aune is joined by other members of the House Democratic caucus, from left, state Reps. Elizabeth Fuchs of St. Louis, Bridget Walsh Moore of St. Louis, Betsy Fogle of Springfield, Del Taylor of St. Louis, Mark Boyko of Kirkwood, and Kathy Steinhoff of Columbia (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).
Earlier this year, House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, discusses state Senate passage of a proposal to replace the state income tax with sales tax during a news conference Thursday in the Missouri Capitol. Aune is joined by other members of the House Democratic caucus, from left, state Reps. Elizabeth Fuchs of St. Louis, Bridget Walsh Moore of St. Louis, Betsy Fogle of Springfield, Del Taylor of St. Louis, Mark Boyko of Kirkwood, and Kathy Steinhoff of Columbia (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, spoke to a virtual audience of Democratic party organizers, donors and volunteers, Monday night.

The party was breaking the news that the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the DLCC, will be spotlighting investment into four Missouri Senate races, in Districts 8, 24, 34 and Springfield's District 30.

"There haven't been spotlights from the DLCC in Missouri in a while," Rep. Aune explained. "We haven't gotten that national attention in a while. And we are finally in an election year where folks all across the country are recognizing that Missouri is in play."

Rep. Aune said the party will also be spotlighting 12 Missouri House races, and she outlined the party's November campaign strategy: Calling out the Republican Supermajority that put referendums Amendments 4 and 5 on the August ballot.

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Chris Drew
Chris Drew
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