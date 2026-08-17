Missouri changes deer hunting regulations ahead of 2026 season

Missouri deer hunters will face several regulation changes this fall, including a reduced buck limit for nonresidents, an earlier youth season and changes to chronic wasting disease management rules.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said nonresident hunters using nonresident deer hunting permits will now be limited to one antlered buck, down from two. Nonresidents who qualify for nonresident landowner permits can still harvest two.

MDC said the number of nonresident deer hunters in Missouri has increased nearly 50% over the past decade, while resident hunters have raised concerns about land access and their hunting experiences.

The department also moved the Early Youth Portion one week earlier to Oct. 24-25 to avoid conflicts with Halloween activities.

MDC removed the antler-point restriction in the final 18 counties where it remained. The department said yearling bucks can travel long distances and spread chronic wasting disease.

The department also eliminated the CWD Management Zone designation and removed the separate CWD Portion of firearms deer season.

Mandatory CWD sampling during the opening weekend of the November firearms portion will move to a four-year county rotation. Sampling will be required in 28 counties on Nov. 14-15 this season.

Counties with mandatory CWD sampling

Andrew, Atchison, Audrain, Benton, Buchanan, Callaway, Carter, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Holt, Iron, Lawrence, Lincoln, Monroe, Montgomery, Nodaway, Oregon, Pike, Polk, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Charles, St. Clair, Warren, Wayne

MDC said each Missouri county will be included in mandatory sampling once every four years under the new system.