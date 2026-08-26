Cattlemen Days Rodeo returns to Ashland

A weekend of dirt-sport fun for kids and adults is returning to Ashland.

The annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo, a tradition since 1973, will take place Aug. 28 and 29 at the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Optimist Drive.

“We have eight different events,” said rodeo secretary and treasurer Marcia Martin. “We have bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding.”

There are also events for kids who are interested in rodeo, including mutton busting, an event in which children attempt to ride sheep. Eight slots are available each night, and participants are picked from a lottery drawing.

On Saturday, children 12 and under may participate in a Kiddy Round Up, which includes stick horse barrel racing, roping and other activities.

The rodeo parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Building with participants lining up at 8 a.m. The Kiddy Round Up, a free event for kids sponsored by the Ashland FFA, will follow the parade at the arena.

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased both online and at the event for $25. Tickets can be bought with a credit card, though cash is required for some other purchases on site.

“We’re doing presales, you can buy them at the gate, but we will put on Facebook if we’re sold out,” Martin said. “At this time, we still have some available, and if we do the night of the performance, then we will sell them at the gate.”

Tickets and a seating chart can be found at the event’s website.

Rodeo performances will begin at 8 p.m. both nights.

The stock will be provided by Three Hills Rodeo Co. in Bernard, Iowa. Three Hills Rodeo has provided stock for Cattlemen Days for six to eight years.

Three Hills Rodeo has also provided their stock for some of the biggest rodeos in the United States, including events in San Antonio, Houston, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We’ll have very high quality PRCA stock there,” stock contractor David Morehead said, referring to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. “I mean, there will be quite a few of our animals there who have competed in Las Vegas.”

“I think there’s like 21 or 22 saddle broncs, and I think 12 barebacks and about 10 bulls per day,” Morehead said.

Concessions will also be provided for both nights of the rodeo. Food can be purchased at numerous tents and a beer tent will be set up for attendees aged 21 and older.

Live music will also be provided following the rodeo both days. Friday night’s performer is local artist Allie Irene and Saturday night’s performer is the Hart Creek Ramblers. Attendees do not have to buy a separate ticket in order to attend.

More information regarding events can be found on the Cattlemen Days website.

