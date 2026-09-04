Missouri House candidate charged with conspiracy

Republican Candidate for Missouri House District 161, Thomas Ross, was arrested Wednesday.

According to a statement from the office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, R. Matthew Price, Ross has been charged with "conspiring to distribute a controlled substance to plant on his political opponent."

Ross beat that opponent, Louise Secker, in the Republican primary for the 161st in August with just 33 votes. According to the Attorney's office, the FBI was contacted by the Joplin Police Department about the alleged conspiracy in July, with information provided by Ross's now former campaign manager.

"According to the initial information provided by JPD, the former campaign manager for Ross (C.S.), was asked by Ross to plant drugs on his opponent (L.S.). C.S. provided law enforcement with a black nylon glove that he claimed was given to him by Ross."

They claim that glove contained substances that tested positive for cocaine and Adderall.

Chris Ormerod, Special Agent in Charge, of the FBI's Kansas City Field Office, said in the statement "Our citizens deserve to know that the election process is done with transparency and fairness. As this case moves through the judicial process, it's important that it proceeds fairly, impartially and in accordance with the rule of law."

Missouri Republican Party Chairman Peter Kinder issued a statement Wednesday, calling for Ross to step down from his candidacy. His statement was echoed Wednesday by the Jasper County Republican Central Committee.

The district is currently represented by Republican Lane Roberts, who is reaching his term limit. Ross is set to face Democrat Aaron Metzger in November. He remains innocent until proven guilty.



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