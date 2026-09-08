Kansas City's cure for the dog days of summer? Pooches in pools

After Labor Day, many city pools close their doors to human swimmers, but not before offering one final event for their canine companions. The four-legged friends are welcome to paddle, splash, jump and fetch toys before the pools are drained for the season.

Lifeguard captain Tomas Bowring was working on Labor Day, the final day of summer swimming for humans at the Mission Family Aquatic Center in Mission, Kansas. He said this year's event also gives dogs a chance to cool down at the end of what the National Weather Service is calling "dangerously hot days."

"Last day, we figure, 'Hey why not have the dogs come and have a good swim?" he said.

Bowring said dogs of all sizes are welcome to paddle in the splash pad, the lap pool or the children's pool at the annual "Pool Party for Pooches." But there are a few rules meant to keep the canines safe.

"We do not let the dogs go down the slides, unfortunately, and are also not allowed to go off the diving boards," he said.

Bowring said it's fun watching the dogs swim around, but when furry friends finish splashing around, the cleanup begins.

"There's probably going to be a lot of dog hair and stuff floating around in the pool," Bowring said. "But the day after, we will drain the pool, so it will be the last day."

The "extreme heat warning" is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Several public pools will open their pools to dogs today and tomorrow:

Leawood Aquatic Center

Soggy Doggy Swim Time 4 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Leawood Aquatic Center, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, Kansas 66206. For more information visit the City of Leawood website .

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Puppy Pool-ooza 5 p.m - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Prairie Village Pool Complex, 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. For more information visit the Prairie Village Pool website .

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Pool Party for Pooches 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Mission Family Aquatic Center, 5930 W 61st St., Mission, Kansas, 66202. For more information visit the Mission Recreation website .

Roeland Park Aquatic Center Dog Swim

Dog Swim 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center, 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, Kansas, 66205. For more information visit Roeland Park's website .

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