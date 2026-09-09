City Council nears completion of 2027 budget, expands taxi stand parking

About $3.2 million in changes were made to Columbia's proposed 2027 fiscal year budget Tuesday night as the Columbia City Council put the finishing touches on the document during a regular meeting.

The council also approved a plan to nearly double the number of downtown parking spaces cordoned off at night for taxis, Uber and Lyft vehicles, and approved new waste disposal rates.

The budget covers expenditures and revenues for fiscal year 2027, which begins Oct. 1.

The council, which has held three public hearings during the past month to give residents an opportunity to comment on the budget, is expected to cast a final vote on the budget during its next regular meeting Sept. 21.

In all, the council on Tuesday proposed around $940,000 in additional expenditures to include in the budget.

It also struck down an amendment allocating $7,000 to reimburse council members up to $1,000 each annually for home security systems. That amendment came at the request of Third Ward council member Jacque Sample, who told the Missourian last month that she and other council members — all of whom are women — had experienced sexism and harassment on social media.

But other council members disagreed that it would be a good use of city funds.

“I agree that we are seeing personal attacks and threats. And we're not the first, and we certainly won't be the last, and I don't know that any of them are any more credible than any of the ones that we've seen in the past,” Fourth Ward council member Sharon Geuea Jones said. “I personally would not want any city equipment in my home.”

The vote to approve security reimbursements for council members failed 2-4, with Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Sample voting for it, and Sixth Ward council member Betsy Peters absent.

The council also approved an additional $200,000 for the Utilities Assistance Program, which is no longer supported by federal COVID-19 pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act funding. City staff members had earlier proposed that the city cut back its assistance program, which without federal funding relies mostly on donations from utility customers to help those in need.

The fiscal year 2027 budget does not yet include the revenue from Proposition 1, a one-cent public safety sales tax approved by voters in August that is projected to generate roughly $38 million annually for police and fire services.

Revenue from Proposition 1 will not be collected until Jan. 1, and the city will not begin receiving funds from it until March, city officials have said.

The council also approved an amended budget for fiscal year 2026, which concludes on Sept. 30. The adjustments consist of $11.8 million in new funding and $6.2 million in re-appropriated funds from other projects. The council typically makes adjustments to its current year budget each quarter.

The adjusted budget includes $7.2 million in electric expenditures, about $3.62 million in street and sidewalk improvements and $1.16 million in Columbia Fire Department funding, among other city projects and funds.

New ride-sharing spots downtown

The council approved a plan to nearly double the number of metered parking spots reserved for taxi, Uber and Lyft pickups in the downtown area.

Since last summer, the city has cordoned off certain 34 downtown parking spots at night to make room for taxis and services such as Uber and Lyft to pick up riders. The number of spots is being increased to 66.

“This is a common-sense measure to help us with traffic control,” First Ward council member Valerie Carroll said.

Assistant Police Chief Mark Fitzgerald told the council that with patron behaviors turning more toward using ride-sharing services and taxis both for downtown arrivals and departures, the taxi/ride-share stands would operate beginning at 9 p.m., rather than the current 11 p.m. start time.

Food and package delivery drivers will also be able to use the pickup areas. Users will have a 15-minute loading or unloading limit.

The areas where metered spots are cordoned off will be along portions of Broadway and Cherry, Walnut, Ninth and Tenth streets.

“The main objectives of the ordinance is to reduce traffic congestion, illegal stopping, double parking, and just increase overall pedestrian safety in the downtown entertainment area,” Fitzgerald said. "We want to make ride shares, I think, in the city more attractive for patrons and users too.”

Waste disposal

The council also approved changes to the rates residents and businesses pay for disposing liquid waste and using the city’s sewer system.

The amendments to Chapter 13 of the city code will increase the amount charged for the removal of sludge from treatment plants, according to a staff report. The amendments will also increase the amount charged for the removal of waste in portable/chemical toilets, domestic holding tanks, septic tanks and other wastewater storage vessels and eliminate a $12.37 fee per truck load for waste haulers.

The amendments to Chapter 22 will decrease the base charge and increase the volume charge for all customers. They will also increase the sewer connection fee based on the size of the water meter required to serve the property.

“So users will see a change in the monthly bill. The residential base charge will be going down to $11.10 per month, and the volume charge per (hundred cubic feet) will be going up to $2.68,” Utilities Director Erin Keys said. “So generally, if you use 9 CCF or less water each month, but it's discharged into your sewer, your monthly bill will go down.”

Other approved changes in wastewater treatment and removal costs will only affect certain industries and businesses.

A study conducted by the consultancy firm Stantec recommended that the city increase wastewater system rates by 3.25% for each fiscal year from 2028 to 2036. Council will vote on these increases in coming years.

Other action

The council also swore in Michael Parks as the first director of the city’s new Airport Department. The City Council also heard comments from members of the public who spoke about urban camping and police enforcement.

Additionally, the council approved a price increase for the ParkLync Downtown Employee Permit Program from $35 per month to $40 per month. The permits are valid for 10-hour, on-street parking meters. The initial amendment proposed increasing the fee to $50 per month, but the council voted to decrease the approved change.

The council struck down an amendment that would limit commercial businesses, organizations, property owners and affiliated entities to five Special Event Permits annually. The amendment would have also clarified the purpose of the Special Event Permit process.