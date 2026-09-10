U.S. Supreme Court effectively throws out Trump-backed Missouri congressional map

The 2022 Missouri congressional map is back on.

The U.S. Supreme Court has halted a temporary restraining order issued this week that only allowed Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to use a Trump-backed map lawmakers drew in 2025. That means that a Missouri Supreme Court decision requiring election officials to use the 2022 map is firmly in place.

While the U.S. Supreme Court gave redistricting proponents chances to litigate the case in federal court, redistricting adversaries say the decision effectively foreclosed any chance the 2025 map will be used in this year's election.

"It's done and dusted," said Chuck Hatfield, an attorney for People Not Politicians, which is the group that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark's order.

If Hatfield turns out to be correct, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling is a huge victory for Missouri Democrats.

The 2025 map was drawn at the behest of President Donald Trump to oust Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver. But the map passed in 2022 contains a safe seat for the Kansas City Democrat.

The decision comes roughly a week after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that People Not Politicians' referendum on the 2025 map had to go to voters — and that, because of the way the Missouri Constitution is written, the 2022 map would be in effect.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio