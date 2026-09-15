Health Department reports end of Boone County cyclosporiasis cases

It’s safe for Boone County residents to buy fresh produce again after the nationwide cyclospora outbreak, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department said Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines cyclospora as a parasitic infection that, when consumed, can lead to cyclosporiasis, which is a stomach infection that causes food poisoning and flu-like symptoms. Cyclospora is common in fresh produce such as lettuce, berries and other leafy greens.

In late July, Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after products tested positive for cyclospora. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the parasitic infection cyclospora is officially over, as of Sept. 11, 2026.

During the beginning of the outbreak, the local Health Department worked with the Environmental Health team to ensure all contaminated products sourced from Taylor Farms were recalled and pulled. This included products from Walmart, Hy-Vee and Taco Bell.

According to the Missouri Communicable Disease Report (2026), Missouri counted a total of 2,292 cyclosporiasis cases. Of that total, 114 of those cases were reported in Boone County, the Health Department said.

The Missourian reached out to Austin Krohn, public information specialist for the Health Department, for comment on the local cases.

“We are not seeing an increase,” Krohn said in an email. “We haven’t had a case reported since Aug. 28.”

Krohn noted that while the CDC confirmed that the outbreak associated with Taylor Farms is over, consumers should still take precautions to ensure the cleanliness of their produce.

“There’s always a potential risk with fresh produce for a variety of organisms,” Krohn said in an email. “That’s why washing your produce before eating is important.”

The CDC notes that cyclospora outbreaks most commonly occur in the summer and also recommends washing and heating any produce that can be cooked to a temperature of at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Washing and chemical disinfection cannot guarantee the removal of the parasite.