Columbia, Boone County propose new space for Animal Control

The City of Columbia and Boone County have proposed a plan to purchase a new property for Animal Control and animal shelter operations, according to a news release from the Columbia/Boone County Health Department.

Currently, Animal Control is operating out of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St. The new location will be much larger to provide adequate space for the growing need for animal services, according to the news release.

The new proposed property is located at 1300 East Boone Industrial Drive. Sitting on a 2-acre lot, the building takes up 3,600 square feet, and the entire space will be occupied by Animal Control. Austin Krohn, public information specialist for the Health Department, said Animal Control currently owns a 60-square-foot space within the Central Missouri Humane Society shelter, allowing it to house a maximum of 25 animals.

Public Health and Human Services will continue its animal shelter services at the new location. With the larger space, Animal Control will be able to better contain diseases and prevent sick animals from transferring out, according to the news release.

“Recently we received a bunch of goats and sheep from a pretty bad situation. They had to be housed at the fairgrounds for a little bit because we didn’t have the space to house them anywhere,” Krohn said. “It will be a great spot for more situations like that as well.”

Krohn emphasized the continuing relationship between Animal Control and the Humane Society.

“We’re looking to renew our contracts with them for the next year; we love having them as a partner, and we love the work that they do,” Krohn said.

The total cost of the property is $995,000. The City of Columbia will pay $595,000 of the cost, and Boone County will pay the remaining $400,000, according to the news release.

The purchase will be introduced for first reading at the regularly scheduled Columbia City Council meeting on Monday. The second council read and an opportunity for public comment will be Oct. 5. If the purchase is approved, the city expects to close on the potential property on Oct. 9, according to the news release.