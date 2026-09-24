Jefferson City awarded $10 million from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded Jefferson City $10 million to begin upgrades to its wastewater collection system.

The funds will help cover the cost of the complete project, according to the department's news release.

“Investing in the wellbeing of Missouri’s infrastructure is a catalyst to economic growth and prosperity,” said Jake Buxton, the director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The project aims to reduce sewer overflows by increasing the system's capacity and extending its life through the upgrades.

The loan from the department comes through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which offers low-interest loans to support wastewater and pollution projects.

It will be paid over a 20-year term, and the department estimates the loan will save the city $4.2 million.

The project is expected to be finished in Aug. 2027.