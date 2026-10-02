An increase in rabies exposure spreads across Missouri

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official health alert due to an increase of reports in human exposure to rabid or possibly rabid animals, according to the CDC’s website.

The CDC has received 17% more rabies inquiries from July through August 2026 than it did during the same time period in 2025, according to the center’s website.

Exposures to this disease have been coming from known rabies vectors as well as animals that it is less commonly seen in.

Normally, rabies is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms begin, according to the CDC. However, it is preventable if rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (rPEP) is administered to the patient before their symptoms start.

Kevin Meyers, the animal control specialist for Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said rPEP is a series of four shots, administered on days zero, three, seven and 14, with a success rate of 100% as long as it is given prior to symptoms starting.

To date, there have been 36 confirmed animal rabies cases across Missouri in 2026. The main transmitters in the state have been bats and skunks, according to the Missouri Department of Health’s website.

But these treatments — while necessary for survival — do not come without a cost.

“The cost of treatment is incredibly high, usually ranging between $11,000 to $14,000 per person,” Meyers said.

Meyers also provided information people should know to help keep these exposure numbers low.

First of all, he said, make sure to have all pets vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian and keep them up to date on immunizations as they need renewal.

If you are bitten by an animal, keep an eye on the animal for 10 days after the bite occurs, Meyers said. If the animal is still alive and healthy after those 10 days, there is no risk that it can spread the virus.

Finally, do not touch wildlife. If an animal is found that needs to be relocated, contact Animal Control so they can remove it as soon as possible, Meyers said.

If you have been bitten or believe you have been exposed, Animal Control can send a sample for rabies testing.

“Sending off a sample is the only way to know with 100% certainty whether or not the animal was carrying the rabies virus,” Meyers said.

