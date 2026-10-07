Springfield Cardinals rebrand as Ozarks Springbirds

The St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate in Springfield, Missouri has a new name.

The team, formerly known as the Springfield Cardinals, will now be known as the Ozarks Springbirds. The new name comes from a longstanding nickname for the team. It comes with a full rebrand and new logo that will continue to pay homage to the team's connection to its Major League affiliate, as well as to Springfield and the Ozarks. The team's colors will remain the recognizable red, white, and baby blue and mascots Louie and Fetch will continue to represent the team.

While the Ozarks Springbirds are a part of the St. Louis Cardinal farm system, they are owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a sports ownership group backed by private equity firm Silver Lake. The group owns 49 minor league baseball teams. Route 66 Stadium, where the Springbirds play, is owned by the City of Springfield.

Management has positioned the rebrand as an effort to build a unique identity for the team.

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