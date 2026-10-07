Voter registration deadline for Missouri general election is Wednesday

COLUMBIA — The deadline to register to vote in the general election in Missouri is on Wednesday.

Those looking to register in Boone County can do so until 5 p.m. in person at the Boone County Government Center or until 11:59 p.m. on Boone County Government's website Wednesday.

"The voter registration deadline in Missouri applies to new Missouri voters. So, if you have never been registered before, this is your first time, then Oct. 7 is the deadline for you to register to vote," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

Students who have moved to Boone County, including those from out of state, are able to change their registration as long as they now have a residence in the county.

"You need some form of identification if you want us to send you your voter ID card," Lennon said. "But when you come in person, we'll have you fill out the application, and it will have check boxes that you are qualified and eligible. And then you have to have a residence in Boone County."

Voters will be voting using the state's 2022 congressional map for this November election after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the gerrymandered 2026 map.

"It was a lot of hurry up and wait and just waiting for there to be some certainty on what we would be doing with the maps," Lennon said. "And now that we know we're using the 2022 maps — those are Congressional Districts 3 and 4. That's what we'll be moving forward with."

No-excuse absentee voting, or early voting, will open up on Oct. 20, Lennon said. Early voting ends the day before election day, with the polls open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"I think all of the county clerks across the state are engaged in absentee voting," Lennon said. "We're all getting ready for our voting equipment testing, everything that goes along with that. So it's pretty busy business as usual."

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